Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes swipe at critical Manchester United fans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a sly dig at some of the club’s fans as he dismisses critics of the team.

It’s been a difficult period for the Red Devils, who have really failed to kick on since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with a host of poor managerial appointments and money wasted on big-money signings who’ve flopped.

Solskjaer himself has not got off to the best of starts at Man Utd, having endured a dire run of form towards the end of last season that saw the club finish trophyless and sixth in the Premier League.

And things haven’t exactly gone smoothly this summer either, with only two youngsters in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James joining so far, despite so much work needed on this squad.

Still, Solskjaer has hit out at what he has suggested is a vocal minority of critical MUFC fans, saying that this experience of talking to supporters is mostly very positive, as quoted in the tweet below by Simon Stone…