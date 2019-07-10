Transfer blow for Man United as club not interested in selling £30M-rated Red Devils target

Man United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, after it was reported that the Magpies aren’t interested in selling the player.

Longstaff made his Premier League debut for Newcastle last season, with the youngster managing to amass a total of 13 appearances in the league by the end of the season.

Longstaff’s form for the club seems to have caught the eye of Man United, with the Times stating that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are willing to pay £30M in order to acquire the player’s services.

However, following a recent tweet from journalist Kaveh Solhekol, it seems like the Red Devils’ pursuit of Longstaff may not go exactly to plan.

There were high-level talks last weekend between Manchester United and Newcastle United about Sean Longstaff. Newcastle won't confirm there were talks but we understand Newcastle categorically not interested in selling Longstaff & and see him as a big part of their future plans — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 10, 2019

As per Solhekol’s tweet, Newcastle aren’t interested in letting the player leave despite them holding talks with Man United over Longstaff earlier this summer.

It’s not exactly obvious as to why United are so keen to bring in Longstaff this summer, especially considering the player has little-to-no Premier League experience under his belt.

The 21-year-old isn’t really what United need at the moment, as the Red Devils are clearly in need of more options in attack than in midfield.

However, it seems like United look set on their pursuit of the player, although it doesn’t look like they they’ll have much luck in their attempts to sign him if this tweet is anything to go off.