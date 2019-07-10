Manchester United summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James lifted the spirits on United’s preseason tour with their hilarious initiation songs.

As United’s first signing of the summer, Dan James stepped up to the plate and attempted to sing Uncle Kracker’s ‘Follow Me’, the Wales international gave himself a stark reminder that he should stick to football after an unflattering performance.

James signed for the Red Devils for a fee of £15m, according to BBC Sport.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka chose to perform ‘Tap’ – a hit from Canadian rapper Nav, the England Under-21 international sparked some laughs from his teammates, the star’s rendition was a stop-start one as he rightfully decided stop at some explicit lyrics.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer splashed the cash to bring Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford, according to BBC Sport, the Red Devils have parted with an initial £45m to land the talented right-back.

Check out the pair’s initiations below:

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's initiations will brighten up your day ?? #mufc [?IG: angel.gomes10] pic.twitter.com/qQBDAWxuQl — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) July 10, 2019

??dan james and aaron wan bissaka already entertainment captains at old trafford #MUFC pic.twitter.com/N0zlxLkSOL — mikeishuger (@mikeishuger) July 10, 2019

United fans will be hoping that James and Wan-Bissaka’s efforts on the pitch are much more fruitful than their singing talents.

The Red Devils are lacking quality wingers which will give Welshman James the chance to become a crucial first-team player for Solskjaer next season.

Wan-Bissaka looks set to be the answer to United’s massive problem at right-back, it looks as though former England International Ashley Young will finally be relived his cover duties at full-back.

With United struggling massively at the back last season, fans will be hoping that Wan-Bissaka lifts the Manchester outfit’s unflattering backline.