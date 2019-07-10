Manchester United ace Scott McTominay amazed the Red Devils’ squad and staff with his impressive singing skills, the star put Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James to shame.

The Scotland international belted out a flawless rendition of Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t no sunshine’, the star’s near perfect performance excited his teammates and summer signing Dan James couldn’t believe just how talented the midfielder was.

Check out the Scotsman’s lung-busting rendition below:

Ladies and gentlemen, Scott McTominay singing ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ is… special! ? pic.twitter.com/ljxIMmWpKA — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 10, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to McTominay next season as the Norwegian scrambles to transform his midfield ranks.

Superstar Paul Pogba has failed to maintain a level of consistency for the Red Devils, ex-Chelsea star Nemanja Matic was unflattering last season and big money signing Fred has endured a horrendous time since his marquee move to Old Trafford last summer.