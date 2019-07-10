These Arsenal fans have hailed winger Alex Iwobi after his impressive assist for Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash against South Africa tonight.

The Gunners ace had the key to unlocking South Africa’s defence and creating the opener for his country in their crucial clash, in the 27th minute of the tie the winger showed off the fancy footwork that fans would expect from his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha.

Iwobi danced past two defenders before cutting the ball back to Nigeria star Samuel Chukwueze, the Villarreal star fired the ball into the back of the net after his initial shot was deflected.

Check out Chukwueze’s goal for the Super Eagles below:

Here’s some reaction to Iwobi’s masterful work leading to his country’s opener:

#NGARSA

Iwobi is having a swell time. — #KroenkeOut (@GidiFolks) July 10, 2019

Iwobi szn once again I’m hearing pic.twitter.com/rMt26gwo4D — P (@BielsaBall) July 10, 2019

Iwobi worked that goal……. — Sir Donald Bobo Jr. (@saintspokes) July 10, 2019

Iwobi may have a huge season.. — Sean D. Lynch (@SeanLynchTILE) July 10, 2019

Iwobi having a cracker for Nigeria in the Africa Nations Cup QF — Ian Eberlein (@verndakin) July 10, 2019

Iwobi has started playing like okocha’s nephew. — King..? (@teddi_speaks) July 10, 2019

Iwobi playing like be knows he might have some real competition next season ? — saxon71 (@stuafc71) July 10, 2019

THE NIGERIAN MESSI!! — Herrnest (@ernest_onyegiri) July 10, 2019

Seems Iwobinho means business this season — DAHRELEO (@Darelawale) July 10, 2019

Iwobi has the chance to really establish himself as a crucial player for the Gunners next season, Unai Emery is lacking quality wide options so the Nigerian will have plenty of opportunity to showcase his talents.

With the 23-year-old enjoying a successful Africa Cup of Nations tournament so far, the ace could be full of confidence when he returns to the Emirates this summer.