£80m-rated Man Utd ace wants exit despite Solskjaer’s best efforts to convince him to stay

Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attempts to convince him to stay at Man Utd this season, Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set on leaving this summer.

Question marks were initially raised over the 26-year-old’s future after he managed to contribute just 15 goals in 45 appearances last season.

Coupled with an apparent preference from Solskjaer to play with pace and movement up front, provided by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Lukaku lost his way slightly under the Norwegian tactician which cast doubts over his future.

However, ESPN report that despite Solskjaer trying to convince the Belgian international to stay and promising him a role next season, it’s Lukaku who is now set on an exit from Old Trafford, with a move to Inter to join Antonio Conte’s side being touted.

Importantly though, it’s added that Man Utd could look for around £80m to green light a departure, while they will not be willing to accept a loan offer or player exchange, which could complicate matters for Inter if they are forced to stump up the cash on its own.

It’s a blow in a way for United, as although Lukaku certainly struggled last season, he does offer a different dynamic in the final third with his strength, physical and aerial presence and eye for goal in the box.

That’s something that the likes of Rashford will struggle to provide, and so if he does leave, Solskjaer may well have to bring in a replacement to ensure that he has that Plan B up his sleeve when needed.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Inter can launch a bid that satisfies United’s demands, as that appears to be the major obstacle standing in the way of a transfer materialising this summer.

As for Solskjaer himself, it will perhaps be a blow that he hasn’t been able to convince Lukaku to stay, as that would suggest that he does still value his contribution.