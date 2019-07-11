AC Milan have already officially announced the signings of Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez this summer, and there are expected to be more reinforcements on the way.

The Rossoneri are coming off the back of a disappointing campaign as they failed to secure a return to the Champions League, and so that will remain the main objective for them this season.

They have a new coach in place trying to lead them back to Europe’s top table, and it seems as though Marco Giampaolo is being backed in the transfer market to help stamp his mark on the squad.

As reported by MilanNews.it, Empoli and Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer could be next to bolster the team, as respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested a meeting will be held between the 21-year-old’s agents and Milan on Thursday morning to try and reach an agreement on personal terms.

It’s added that Bennacer is keen to seal a move to San Siro, while as per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, it’s a deal that could cost Milan around €17m in total.

Ismael Bennacer from Empoli to AC Milan. Done deal for €16M + €1M add ons. He's ready to sign a 5-years contract. Former Arsenal player. Here we go! ??? #transfers #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, that’s not the only midfield reinforcement that Giampaolo hopes to bring in, as MilanNews add that the Italian giants are also looking to convince Serie A rivals Fiorentina to accept a swap deal which would see Jordan Veretout join Milan, and Lucas Biglia head in the opposite direction.

It’s added that Roma could ruin Milan’s plans with a rival bid though, and so it remains to be seen if a deal can be done to add another key piece to the puzzle for Giampaolo to help him implement his preferred expansive style of play with Veretout possessing plenty of technical quality and tenacity, similar to Bennacer.

While those two signings would cover the midfield, the defence also perhaps needs to be addressed following the exits of Cristian Zapata and Ignazio Abate this summer after their contracts expired, while Mattia Caldara is still recovering from a serious injury.

As per Sky Sport Italia, Milan have made contact with Dayot Upamecano’s representatives but it’s noted that RB Leipzig could demand up to €30m for the talented young defender and so it remains to be seen if that’s enough to put the Rossoneri off.

The 20-year-old has already established himself as a top prospect, but with Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio in place already, time will tell if Milan are ready to spend big on another centre-half option.