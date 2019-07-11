Arsenal star offered the chance to complete a transfer to his homeland with a three-year contract on the table

Arsenal have received an offer from French club Bordeaux for club captain Laurent Koscielny, who has just one year remaining on his current contract.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 33-year-old has been offered the chance to complete a transfer to his homeland, with talks over a new deal at Emirates Stadium yet to begin.

Bordeaux have reportedly put a three-year contract on the table for the centre-back, who may now consider his future with just twelve months left to run on his existing deal at Arsenal.

The Mirror reports that Lyon and Rennes have also expressed an interest in Koscielny, but Bordeaux lead the chase for his signature having already submitted a formal offer.

Losing a prized asset would be a huge blow for Unai Emery ahead of the upcoming season, with the Gunners aiming to improve on a disappointing fifth-place Premier League finish last time around.

Koscielny missed the first half of the 2018-19 campaign through long-term injury, but he racked up 28 appearances across all competitions from December and helped the team reach a Europa League final.

Despite his advancing years, the France international still has the quality to perform at the highest level and he would surely comfortably fit in at any club in Ligue 1.

However, it would be a risky move for Arsenal to grant Koscielny an exit, given the lack of depth in Emery’s current defensive ranks.

The Gunners shipped a whopping 51 goals in the Premier League last term and if they fail to bring in any extra reinforcements this summer, then keeping the current squad together must be a priority.

That being said, Koscielny might yet push for a move with no assurances over his future at the Emirates forthcoming and Bordeaux are now well placed to complete a marquee signing in the coming weeks.