Arsenal transfer target responds to interest after initial Gunners talks

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a blow in their transfer pursuit of Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz as he’s not keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Dominican Republic international was apparently the subject of an initial approach by the Gunners, according to the Daily Star.

However, the player has responded by deciding he’s not keen on a move to the Premier League and he’ll try to fight for his place in Zinedine Zidane’s side instead, according to the Daily Mirror.

This is a big blow for Arsenal, who could do with more depth up front behind first choice strike pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The north London giants lost Danny Welbeck on a free transfer this summer, and Diaz could be ideal to come in for a similar role off the bench.

Unfortunately, this now looks unrealistic for AFC, who will have to look elsewhere as their frustrating summer continues.