“Absolute disgrace” – Arsenal legend hits out at Gunners star over transfer saga

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has tweeted his anger at defender Laurent Koscielny as he looks to try and force a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman was criticised in an official statement from the club today after declining to go on tour with Unai Emery’s squad for pre-season.

This comes as Koscielny is linked with a return to Ligue 1 with Bordeaux, who have offered him a move, according to the Daily Mirror.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the 33-year-old, but he’s undoubtedly damaged his fine reputation with Arsenal fans.

Koscielny has been with the club since all the way back in 2010, and has always been one of their finest performers in defence and a scorer of some big goals.

However, one imagines many Gooners will now agree with the sentiment expressed by Campbell below as he tries to force his way out of Arsenal in an extremely unprofessional manner…