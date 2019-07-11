Barcelona hope to secure €120m marquee signing by Monday, key reason behind delay

Barcelona are reportedly hopeful that they can take a major step towards completing the signing of Antoine Griezmann by Monday at the latest.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown last season, but the manner of their Champions League exit and defeat in the Copa del Rey final were two huge red marks against their campaign.

In turn, coach Ernesto Valverde is expected to see reinforcements arrive this summer in order to ensure that the same mistakes aren’t repeated and that his side can deliver more trophies next season.

One area that arguably doesn’t need too much attention is his attack, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi continuing to lead their charge along with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom.

However, given the disappointing form of the latter two, it’s perhaps understandable as to why Barcelona are considering a marquee signing in that department to strengthen further.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it’s claimed that they hope to wrap up the signing of Griezmann from rivals Atleti by Monday at the latest, as they are currently in the process of putting together the €120m needed to exercise his release clause.

It’s suggested that the potential delay which will prevent them from wrapping things up by the end of play on Friday is getting the money together, as with the league offices closed over the weekend, they will either try to rush it through before the end of the week or wait until Monday.

It seems like it’s merely a matter of time before Griezmann is on his way to the Nou Camp then, and it will certainly be interesting to see how the French international fits in to form an attacking trident with Suarez and Messi.

For Barca though, it could be the second major signing of the summer after Frenkie de Jong, and so the hierarchy certainly can’t be accused of lacking ambition or not spending to improve the squad, with BBC Sport noting that the Dutchman will set them back €75m+.