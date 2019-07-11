Barcelona tell experienced free agent that they will not be making summer transfer swoop for him

Barcelona are said to have told former Atletico Madrid defender and Brazil star Felipe Luis that they will not be making a move for him this summer.

Luis has become a free agent recently after his contract with Los Rojiblancos expired at the end of last season, and it seems like Barca won’t be offering him the chance to join them any time soon.

According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Barca have told the player himself that they will not be offering him a deal to join them in the coming weeks, therefore allowing the player to sign for another club of his choice.

The report also states that Luis was waiting for Barca to inform him as to whether they’d be signing him or not, and following this, it seems like the Brazilian’s got his answer.

If the Blaugrana don’t end up signing another left back this summer as back-up for Jordi Alba, rejecting the chance to sign Luis may come back to bite them.

The 33-year-old showed last year that he’s still capable of performing at the highest level, and it may have been worth Barca bringing him in this summer if his wages weren’t too high.

Barca only have Alba to choose from at left back at the moment, and should the Spaniard get injured for an extended period of time this upcoming season, the Blaugrana will have to field a makeshift defence.

However, they could’ve easily avoided this potential dilemma had they just signed Luis…