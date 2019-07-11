Arsenal are said to have made a €48M (£43.1M) transfer offer for Dani Ceballos, as the Gunners look to beat their fierce rivals Spurs to the Spaniard’s signature.

Ceballos really made a name for himself this summer with Spain’s U21 squad, as the midfielder played a big role in his side’s success at the U21 European Championships.

And it seems like this form has caught the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs, two of which are Arsenal and Spurs.

According to Eldes Marque, all of Sevilla, Real Betis, Tottenham and Arsenal are in the hunt for the youngster, with all of these sides making an offer for the player as well.

The report also states that Spurs have offered €40M for Ceballos, with both Sevilla and Betis’ offers only reaching around €30M, however they also state that Arsenal have submitted an offer of at least €48M (£43.1M) for Ceballos.

Given this news, it seems like Unai Emery’s side are willing to splash the cash in order to beat their north London rivals to the signing of Ceballos, and given how good the Spanish ace is, we can hardly blame them!

The 22-year-old has had a topsy-turvy time for Real since joining the club from Betis in the summer of 2017, struggling to cement his place in Los Blancos’ first team since then.

Ceballos would be a brilliant addition to Arsenal’s squad, and it looks like the Gunners are fully aware of this given the magnitude of the offer they’ve made for the player.