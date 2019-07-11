Bobby Duncan scored to make it 6-0 to Liverpool against Tranmere in tonight’s pre-season friendly clash.

The Reds youngster is another big prospect to get on the score sheet this evening, as well as striker Rhian Brewster, showing the future is certainly looking bright at Anfield.

Duncan did well to steer home the loose ball here after an initial effort was blocked by the Tranmere defence.

The 18-year-old attacker is actually the cousin of LFC legend Steven Gerrard, and if he can have half the career of the former club captain, he’ll do very well indeed.