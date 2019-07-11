Video: Liverpool youngster scores quality fourth goal for Reds after great play by Divock Origi

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones has made it 4-0 to the Reds against Tranmere in their pre-season friendly this evening.

The 18-year-old midfielder pounced in the penalty area after a fine cross into the box, which itself followed great hold-up play by Divock Origi.

The Belgian has just signed a new contract with Liverpool after his tremendous impact in big games last season.

He’s shown his value again here with his work rate, strength, and composure in a tight area, eventually releasing the ball and making a valuable contribution to a well-worked team goal.