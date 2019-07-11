Deal close: Barcelona active superstar’s release clause as ace edges closer to signing five-year deal with Blaugrana

Barcelona are said to have forked out €120M and activated Antoine Griezmann’s release clause, as the Frenchman closes in on his move to the Nou Camp from Atletico Madrid.

The saga revolving around Griezmann’s future has been one of the most talked about this summer, however following this recent report, it looks as if it’s about to finally come to an end.

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, Barcelona have activate Griezmann’s €120M release clause today, with the fee set to be given to Atletico some time tomorrow.

As also stated by L’Equipe, once this money reaches Atletico, Griezmann will then be free to pen a five-year deal with the Catalan giants, a contract that has already been agreed between the two parties.

Griezmann is exactly the type of player that Barca need, especially given their limited options in attack.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are both in their 30’s now, and it won’t be long before the club have to go about replacing the duo.

And given this news, it seems like the Blaugrana have already found their replacement for the Uruguayan in the form of Griezmann.

Griezmann is one of the best forwards on the planet, and has shown over the past couple of years that he’s got what it takes to help Barca in their quest to win the Champions League again.

Thus, we’re sure all Barcelona fans will be delighted to hear this news regarding their side’s pursuit of Griezmann, as it looks as if their side will finally be getting their hands on the French international in the very near future.