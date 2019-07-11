DOUBLE swoop: €190m duo eyed by Man Utd as Solskjaer eyes two marquee additions

Man Utd are reportedly in the hunt for a major double swoop this summer as they eye moves for Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing campaign last year, as they failed to qualify for the Champions League and came away trophyless too.

SEE MORE: Key update on Paul Pogba offered by journalist amid ongoing Man Utd exit talk

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to significantly strengthen his squad, with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka his only two arrivals thus far.

However, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira in his tweet below, he has revealed that Fernandes has chosen a move to join Man Utd, and is now simply waiting for them to reach an agreement with Sporting Lisbon.

Meanwhile, he also adds that Ed Woodward wants Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic, but such a move would cost €120m, as per the valuation from the Serie A outfit.

As noted by the Mirror, it has been suggested that Sporting are looking to hold out for €70m for Fernandes, and so it could cost the Red Devils €190m in total to significantly bolster their midfield.

Solskjaer has already lost Ander Herrera this summer after his contract expired, while the report above notes how speculation remains rife over Paul Pogba’s future at United.

It seems unlikely that the Premier League giants would splash out on both Fernandes and Milinkovic-Savic if Pogba stays, and so time will tell what happens with his future first before Man Utd can start planning possible signings.

Both would be exceptional additions though, with Fernandes scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 53 appearances las season, while Milinkovic-Savic has all the attributes needed to flourish in England with his physicality, tenacity and quality in the final third.