Barcelona look set to miss out on a crucial signing this summer, these European giants have beaten the Spanish side by offering €67m for this talented star.

According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Italian giants Juventus have made an improved bid of €67m to sign Ajax sensation Matthijs De Ligt, the Serie A champions have so far struggled to meet Ajax’s asking price for the star and the report highlights that they had a lowball €50m offer for the star rejected last week.

De Ligt and Juventus agreed personal terms some time ago, but the two clubs have so far found it difficult to agree a fee for the defender, it’s understood that De Ligt’s respect for his boyhood club has led to this recent breakthrough in negotiations.

De Ligt informed his agent, Mino Raiola, as well as Ajax and Juventus, that he wouldn’t push through a move like many of today’s other stars; as a result Juventus have significantly upped their offer as they intend to seal the star’s signing by Saturday. This would allow De Ligt to meet up with his new teammates before they set sail on their preseason tour.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona made a offer in the same region for De Ligt, but the Dutchman agreed personal terms with the Italian giants and it doesn’t seem that the Camp Nou outfit can match the wage on offer from the ‘Old Lady’.

According to Mirror Football, the Bianconeri have offered the 19-year-old a whopping €12m (£10.8m) a year.

Talents like De Ligt are certainly mercurial, a player with his experience – for both club and country, is almost unheard of.

At 19 years old, the ace has starred in the highest-profile encounters in the Champions League, whilst also holding his own on the biggest international stage with his impressive performances for the Netherlands.

The sky really is the limit for the Dutchman, should he seal a move this summer, the Ajax sensation has the talents to lead the backline at Juventus for the next decade or so.