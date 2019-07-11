There’s a photo of Harvey Elliott emerging online this evening that is allegedly of the Fulham player watching Liverpool in action in their friendly win over Tranmere.

The highly-rated 16-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Reds in the near future by Sky Sports and others, and it seems he is already getting involved in the club’s pre-season, even if only as a spectator.

Reported new signing, Harvey Elliott was in attendance to watch #lfc this evening.. ? pic.twitter.com/lwFAeIH8O9 — – (@snappedlfc) July 11, 2019

The tweet above claims Elliott was watching Liverpool in action tonight, and the Metro have reported on the teenager’s presence as well.

Fans will hope LFC can get this deal done soon so the youngster can link up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the rest of pre-season.