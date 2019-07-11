Liverpool to go to tribunal to finalise transfer fee for ‘unbelievable talent’

Liverpool reportedly face a tribunal to decide on their transfer fee to be paid to Fulham for wonderkid midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer.

Although the Reds are still expected to sign the highly-rated 16-year-old, described as an ‘unbelievable talent’ by manager Scott Parker, they have apparently failed to agree on a fee with the Championship club, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool fans will hope this deal can still be done fairly smoothly, with Elliott looking a huge prospect who’d also apparently been targeted by other European giants such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp has done well with trusting and developing youth in his time at Anfield, so it makes sense that Elliott might be keen on linking up with the German tactician for the next step of his career.

LFC have had a quiet summer so far, with another youngster in Sepp van den Berg their only other signing so far as Klopp builds for the future.

Elliott could be another exciting part of that future, with Liverpool perhaps not in desperate need of adding more players to this squad in order to be able to challenge for major prizes in the present.

The Merseyside giants won the Champions League final last season and finished on 97 points in the Premier League – their highest ever tally and just one behind champions Manchester City.