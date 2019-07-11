‘He can be a massive hit’ – Pundit URGES West Ham to bring ex-Chelsea star back to England

Former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has urged the club to consider bringing ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa back to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a brilliant spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances for the Blues between 2014 and 2018.

That resulted in two Premier League titles and a League Cup, while he was prolific for Atletico Madrid prior to that.

His return to the Spanish capital hasn’t gone to plan though as he has struggled to rediscover his best form at the Wanda Metropolitano, and so Allardyce believes that West Ham should be trying to prise him away to bring him back to England for another spell.

“If he is unhappy at Atletico then he should come back here where he is really appreciated by certainly all the Chelsea boys,” said Allardyce on talkSPORT, as quoted by Forever West Ham.

“As a centre-forward, he was really difficult to handle. He is just so clever with the ball, at holding the ball up.

“It doesn’t matter about his salary, pay it, y’know if the fee isn’t that great, if it’s not huge as he is getting on a little bit, big salaries are what you have to pay for a goalscorer.

“What you reap, you reward, don’t you?

“If he can get West Ham into the top half of the table and pushing on that little bit further into Europe with his goals, he is definitely the type of player who can be a massive hit.”

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is certainly in need of attacking reinforcements this summer, having seen Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez all leave the club.

In turn, perhaps Costa would be a decent solution to their glaring issue, as he certainly seemed well suited to the English game and would perhaps relish a second chance after leaving Chelsea on poor terms during Antonio Conte’s stint in charge.