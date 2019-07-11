“He has an important role this year” – Jurgen Klopp talks up Liverpool ace’s first team chances following 6-0 Tranmere win

Jurgen Klopp has talked up Rhian Brewster’s first team chances this season, after the Liverpool youngster impressed during his side’s pre-season win over Tranmere Rovers on Thursday.

The Reds beat Tranmere 6-0 on Thursday evening, with Brewster bagging himself two of those on an impressive night for the young forward.

And following his display, Klopp has talked up the player’s first team chances this season, and it seems like it’s good news for Brewster himself.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about Brewster after his side’s win vs Tranmere, Klopp stated “Rhian Brewster is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year but how important depends on him. We will see.”

Given the fact that Liverpool have lost Daniel Sturridge this summer after the player’s contract with the club expired, it unsurprising to hear Klopp talking up Brewster’s first team chances ahead of the new season.

The club only really have four first team, out-and-out attackers to pick from at the moment in the form of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi, however following these words from Klopp, it now seems like we can add Brewster to that list as well.

It’ll be interesting to see how big a role Brewster plays for Liverpool this season, and whether the youngster can get some much needed game time under his belt as the Reds look to improve on the second-place league finish they managed last year.