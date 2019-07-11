Livepool eyeing major transfer deal for €90m La Liga superstar pushing for Premier League move

Liverpool are reportedly considering re-signing Philippe Coutinho, who is keen on a return to England after a tough first full season at Barcelona.

As per the Daily Express – The Reds sold the Brazilian to the Spanish champions in January 2018 for a huge £142 million fee, which brought to an end his five-year stay at Anfield.

The 27-year-old superstar arrived at Camp Nou with a sterling reputation, but he has since been unable to live up to expectations at the club under the stewardship of Ernesto Valverde.

Coutinho only managed to contribute five goals and two assists in 34 La Liga appearances for Barca last term, with many fans and experts criticising the playmaker for his below-par performances across the middle of the park.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are now eyeing a major transfer deal to bring the Brazil international back to Anfield, but they do not want to fork out the same fee they let him go for last year.

The Spanish publication states that Coutinho is pushing for a Premier League move after expressing a desire to leave Camp Nou this summer, with his current market value set at around €90 million – as per Transfermarkt.

Liverpool have been very quiet in the market so far, with Dutch teenager Sepp van den Berg the only new arrival at the club ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the European Cup last season but just fell short of Premier League glory, finishing a single point behind champions Manchester City.

There was some suggestion that the Reds lacked a creative spark in midfield, which has arguably been missing since Coutinho decided to accept a new challenge at Barcelona.

He might not be welcomed back at Anfield with open arms by supporters given the manner of his exit, but he would surely pick up from where he left off on the pitch and rediscover his best form in a league which best suits his mercurial talents.

Despite winning a La Liga title at Camp Nou, Coutinho has been unable to produce his best football in Spain and Barca might be wise to consider cutting their losses.

The former Red could be the missing link in Klopp’s starting XI at Liverpool but it remains to be seen whether or not the club decides to launch an official bid in the coming days.