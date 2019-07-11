Deal blocked: Jurgen Klopp moves to prevent Liverpool star sealing transfer away

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly moved to prevent young attacker Ryan Kent sealing a transfer back to Rangers.

The 22-year-old shone on loan at Rangers last season, getting the chance to show what he can do with more first-team opportunities under Gers boss and Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

According to the Daily Express, Kent was wanted back by Gerrard, but Klopp blocked the deal as he wants the England Under-20 international as a backup option for the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping to see a little more of Kent, who has been part of the club’s academy since joining all the way back in 2003.

It’s clear Kent has some potential and may benefit from being more of an established part of the LFC first-team now.

He has also had loans away from Liverpool with the likes of Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City.

The Express’ report also suggests Leeds United may have been keen on signing Kent had he been available this summer.