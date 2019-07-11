Highlights: Tranmere 0-6 Liverpool goals as Divock Origi nets BEAUTY in pre-season thrashing

Liverpool thrashed Tranmere 6-0 in their first game of pre-season this evening.

In their first match since the Champions League final win over Tottenham, the Reds were in scintillating form as a number of their young players impressed.

First, forgotten right-back Nathaniel Clyne made the most of a rare outing with this superb powerful shot to make it 1-0…

friendly match: ( Liverpool 1 × 0 Tranmere ) – Liverpool first goal scored by Clyne .. #LFCPreSeason #LFC pic.twitter.com/FmxaBnJPIC — LFC MEDIA (@LFCMEDIA1) July 11, 2019

We were then treated to two from Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster, who showed superb finishing instincts that should serve him well with more of a role in the first-team next season…

Another youth prospect then made it 4-0 in the second half, with Curtis Jones breaking forward from midfield with this clinical finish…

Then Liverpool’s Champions League hero got in on the act, with Divock Origi celebrating his new contract with a lovely touch and finish…

And finally, another young attacking midfielder, Bobby Duncan, got in on the act to make it 6-0 after some poor Tranmere defending…