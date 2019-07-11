Manchester United make £80million star top priority transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly set to make Leicester City defender Harry Maguire their top priority transfer target for the rest of the summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Maguire is likely to cost around £80million, but is now the main focus of Man Utd’s transfer window, along with selling Romelu Lukaku.

It’s easy to see why the Red Devils would want Maguire, who has shone for Leicester and England with some hugely impressive central defensive displays.

The 26-year-old is surely up there with the finest in Europe at the moment and would represent a major upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

With United finishing sixth last season and conceding 54 league goals – their worst goals-against tally in the Premier League era – it seems vital for them to be able to land someone of Maguire’s calibre to come in and improve performances at the back.

The MEN note that MUFC also tried to sign the England international last summer but wouldn’t pay up for him at the time, despite talk that they were willing to go as high as £100m on the right centre-back, with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane also mentioned as a target at the time.