Menu

Fee set: Priority Manchester United transfer deal clear to go through for £75million

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly told Inter Milan they can complete the transfer of Romelu Lukaku as long as they pay £75million.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a loss of form last season.

MORE: Manchester United make £80million star top priority transfer target

According to the Daily Mirror, Lukaku is clear to join Inter for £75m after talks between Man Utd and the Serie A giants today.

Another report from the Manchester Evening News claims selling Lukaku this summer is one of the Red Devils’ priorities, alongside signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

romelu-lukaku

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku can leave for £75million

More Stories / Manchester United FC

Fans will probably be glad to see the 26-year-old gone if he does make his way to the San Siro, after failing to make the desired impact in his two years in Manchester.

Lukaku looked the real deal at Everton, but has just not lived up to expectations in a red shirt.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku