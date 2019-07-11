Man United set to miss out on smart signing as Serie A giants plot transfer swoop for £25m Premier League ace

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld is the subject of interest from AS Roma, who are poised to beat Manchester United to his signature.

The Belgian has been one of the most consistent performers in English football over the last few years and he played a key role for Spurs during their amazing run to last season’s Champions League final.

The 30-year-old racked up 50 appearances across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side last term and remained a fixture at the back while Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez were rotated as his centre-back partners.

According to the Express, Man United were considering meeting Alderweireld’s £25 million release clause earlier this summer, but for some reason, they have yet to launch an official bid.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils are now set to miss out on a smart signing, as Serie A giants Roma plot a transfer swoop for the Tottenham star.

In today’s market, £25 million for a player with Alderwiereld’s experience and quality is an absolute steal, but the cut-price buy-out clause in his existing contract will expire at the end of July.

Roma are prepared to make a move quickly as Paulo Fonseca looks to bring in two new defenders before the start of the season, while United are in danger of being caught dragging their heels.

Alderweireld could help solve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main issue at Old Trafford, which is the team’s lack of a leader in the heart of the defence.

Alongside the talented Victor Lindelof, Alderweireld would surely have a huge impact at United and help take the club forward next season, but he now looks likely to accept a new challenge away from the Premier League.

Metro Sport reports that the Red Devils have seen a £70 million bid for Leicester’s Harry Maguire rejected during the current window and they are expected to return with an improved offer.

Such a move would be baffling considering Alderweireld is available for a much more reasonable price, but United’s logical thinking when it comes to transfers has been almost non-existent in recent years and Roma are now well placed to capitalise.