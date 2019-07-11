Journalist explains why Manchester United star could seal surprise summer transfer

Spanish football journalist Sid Lowe has explained to ESPN why he thinks the transfer of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof to Barcelona is plausible.

The Sweden international has been linked with the Catalan giants in a surprise recent report from Mundo Deportivo, and Lowe thinks that a low-cost signing like him as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt makes sense for Barca.

Meanwhile, pundit Steve Nicol adds, in the video above, that Man Utd shouldn’t be too bothered about losing Lindelof, whom he describes as ‘average’.

The 24-year-old improved last season after a slow start at Old Trafford, but it is fair to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still conceded 54 goals in the Premier League.

Lindelof played 30 of their 38 league games, so clearly wasn’t quite doing enough, even if his team-mates like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones tend to more often be singled out as weak links.

Another report from Don Balon stated MUFC could ask for around £54million for Lindelof, which certainly looks tempting.