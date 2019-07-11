Manchester United reportedly have four transfer targets in mind if they receive a huge cash windfall from selling Paul Pogba to Real Madrid this summer.

The France international’s future has long been up in the air following a difficult three years at Old Trafford in which he’s struggled to settle and make the desired impact.

According to Don Balon, United want €180million for Pogba, and if Real decide to meet that asking price, the Red Devils would try to sign two of four of their top targets.

The report links MUFC as admirers of Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen or Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in midfield, while they would try to sign either Leicester City’s Harry Maguire or Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt in defence.

United fans would surely be thrilled with any combination of those four, with centre-back and central midfield looking necessary positions to improve on ahead of the new season.

De Ligt or Maguire would be ideal to improve on flops like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side conceding 54 goals in the league last season – their worst record in the Premier League era.