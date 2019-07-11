Confirmed: Club make official approach to seal transfer of Manchester United star

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that official talks have taken place with Manchester United over a transfer deal for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has long been linked with a summer move to the Serie A giants, though it’s taking some time for the two teams to come to an agreement.

The latest on the Lukaku transfer saga from the Daily Mirror is that discussions have taken place, but Ausilio did not give much indication about how those talks went.

“We had a meeting with Man United for Lukaku,” the Inter chief told Sky Sport Italy, as translated by the Mirror.

“There has been an official approach between two important clubs. Let’s see. (Antonio) Conte wants every player we’re trying to sign.”

In a topsy-turvy saga, it’s also been claimed today by ESPN that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep Lukaku at Old Trafford, though the player himself still wants out.

This contradicts a previous report from the Mirror that claimed Solskjaer had informed the 26-year-old forward that he was not key to his plans for the season ahead.

In short, it seems clear MUFC fans will have to wait a little longer to find out how this long-running saga ends.

It was recently claimed by La Colina de Nervion that United had agreed a deal to sign Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder, who could be a fine replacement for Lukaku, but that story has gone quiet, perhaps due to the lack of progress on offloading Lukaku to Inter.