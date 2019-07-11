Personal terms agreed: Man United star closing in on €13m-a-year contract as clubs to discuss potential £135m transfer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed personal terms on a transfer to Real Madrid as the deal edges closer to completion.

This is the big claim of Spanish outlet Diario Gol, who claim that the two clubs now just need to discuss a deal for Pogba to swap Old Trafford for the Bernabeu this summer.

The France international has been previously linked with Real by a number of sources, with Marca claiming he’d likely cost around £135million to prise away from United.

It remains to be seen if Madrid can get that fee down in upcoming negotiations with the Red Devils as reported by Diario Gol, but it does seem like his future is not in Manchester.

Diario Gol also claim Pogba is set to earn a huge €13m-a-year in the Spanish capital, in a move that could unsettle the club’s dressing room.

The report names senior figures like Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema has being unsettled by the huge contracts their new signings are being handed immediately upon joining, without helping lead the team to success.

United fans, meanwhile, will quite likely be glad to see the back of Pogba after an ineffective three years in the Premier League.

Landing big money for the player could also help them do some serious strengthening in the transfer market themselves, with Don Balon claiming it could help them fund moves for targets like Christian Eriksen and Harry Maguire.