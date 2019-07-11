Manchester United are confident of beating their rivals to the signing of this quality defender, the star could be a crucial part of Solskjaer’s rebuild at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are optimistic about beating cross-town rivals Manchester City to the signing of Leicester City star Harry Maguire, it’s understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to make the England international a major part of his rebuild at Old Trafford – the Norwegian is hoping to build his rejuvenated team around the stalwart.

United feared that they would lose out on the defender’s signing to their noisy neighbours, with it being reported that Maguire favours a move to Pep Guardiola’s side, however, the Premier League champions aren’t willing to bid as high as the Red Devils.

Leicester value the star at a whopping £85m, it’s understood that United are hoping to negotiate a fee of £75m to conclude a deal.

United’s need to land a new centre-back was on full display during one of the side’s preseason training sessions, new boy Aaron Wan-Bissaka embarrassed Phil Jones with a sensational piece of skill. Check it out here.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most difficult task of his rebuild – will be transforming United’s underwhelming defence, the Red Devils conceded the second-most goals out of teams in the top ten last season and the Manchester outfit need to shore things up at the back if they are to have any chance of being successful next season.

Solskjaer is understood to be eyeing young and hungry players for his side, Maguire could be a massive success as he perfectly blends experience with the potential to improve. The Sheffield-born stalwart has 101 Premier League appearances to his name.

As well as this, since the 6ft4 man mountain joined Leicester – his impressive performances have made him a important figure in Gareth Southgate’s England team. The 26-year-old has won 20 caps for the Three Lions and he’s shown that he can handle high-pressure scenarios and added responsibility very well.