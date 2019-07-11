Manchester United have made an enquiry to sign one of Serie A’s biggest talents, the star could be the answer to solving United’s worrying defensive problems.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Premier League giants Manchester United have enquired about the signing of Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic.

The report indicates that the Old Trafford outfit made contact with Fiorentina two days ago regarding a move for Milenkovic, the Serbian international was heavily linked with a switch the United in January, the report states that the Red Devils had a €40m bid for the star rejected.

It’s understood that the Italian outfit valued the versatile defender at €50m (£45m) at the time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer and the key issue that the Norwegian needs to address is United’s embarrassing defence, the Red Devils leaked goals last season and a quality centre-back is needed this summer if the Manchester outfit have any hopes of being successful next season.

United’s need to land a new centre-back was on full display during one of the side’s preseason training sessions, new boy Aaron Wan-Bissaka embarrassed Phil Jones with a sensational piece of skill. Check it out here.

Milenkovic could be perfect for the Red Devils – they are in desperate need of adding a towering presence at the back, the 6ft5 Serbian is a worthwhile candidate that doesn’t come with the premium attached to some of the Premier League’s most sought after defenders.

Milenkovic split his duties between centre-back and right-back last season, the 21-year-old was very impressive for his side and the fact that he has 14 caps for Serbia to his name already – suggest that he’s a big talent.

United simply can’t go into another season with the likes of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling still being important first-team players, signing a centre-back should be a priority for the Red Devils.