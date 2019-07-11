£66.5m bid made: Liverpool in talks to beat Tottenham to forward transfer

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer of around £66.5million for the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

According to Don Balon, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster his attack with the signing of the Spain international, having made him a priority over Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

It seems clear Liverpool want to strengthen in attack this summer as Asensio becomes the latest name linked with the club in that position, following Dembele as mentioned by Don Balon, and Lille star Nicolas Pepe, as reported by the Telegraph.

Asensio has suffered a slight dip in form in recent times, perhaps not always looking the world class performer he seemed like he could be when he first burst onto the scene as a youngster.

Still, he’s still only 23 and could improve in the right team, with LFC perhaps an ideal fit for his talents.

Asensio has also been linked with Liverpool in a recent report from the Express, who also claimed he was a target on Tottenham’s radar.

An attacking player like him makes sense for Spurs given a recent report from the Mirror that claimed Christian Eriksen had made it clear to the club that he wants to leave.

The Denmark international has just a year left to run on his Tottenham contract, which surely points towards a sale now to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Asensio could be a fine replacement, so Liverpool fans will hope Don Balon’s report means their club is stepping up efforts to win this transfer battle, though the piece states they’re still some way off Real’s asking price for the player, though negotiations continue.