Manchester United have reportedly closed the transfer of Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina as their replacement for Paul Pogba.

This could now pave the way for the France international to join Real Madrid as it seems a £31.4million deal is in place for Man Utd to beat Arsenal to Lemina, according to Don Balon.

The Gabon international has emerged as a surprise target for top clubs in the last few days, having told France Football he’d informed Southampton of his desire to leave.

Despite not looking that impressive in his time in the Premier League so far, it seems something about Lemina has convinced leading clubs like United and Arsenal to take a punt on him.

And Don Balon now claim he’s Old Trafford-bound as Pogba’s replacement in midfield – something we’re not sure United fans will be too thrilled about.

With Ander Herrera also leaving this summer, the Red Devils could surely do with another big-name signing in the middle of the park alongside Lemina.