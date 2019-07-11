£90m goal machine ready to snub Manchester United for SHOCK Liverpool transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the running to seal the transfer of Inter Milan goal machine Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international has shone at Inter but looks likely to be sold by the club this summer after a row that saw him fall out of favour last season.

According to 90min, Icardi is now eager for a move to a Premier League ‘big six’ club – except Manchester United and Manchester City, who are wary of signing this difficult character with all the baggage he brings.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are under a transfer ban, while Tottenham and Arsenal don’t really need new strikers, leaving only Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp might also have understandable concerns about Icardi’s personality, but there’s no doubt the Reds seem to be in the market for new attacking players this summer.

Big names like Ousmane Dembele and Nicolas Pepe have been linked as among LFC’s priority targets, and Icardi could be a decent alternative.

The 26-year-old would no doubt be a gamble, but perhaps one that would pay off if Klopp can get him to focus and fulfil his obviously enormous potential.

Icardi has also been linked with Napoli and Juventus, and is expected to cost around £90million.