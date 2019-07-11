Offer ready: Man Utd prepared to launch €80m bid amid doubts over midfield duo

Man Utd reportedly have an €80m bid in place to try and prise Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio, although they are said to still be short of his valuation.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign in which they failed to secure Champions League qualification and were left empty-handed.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to see them bounce back in the upcoming campaign, and he has already seen Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka officially announced to bolster his squad.

However, it appears as though the Norwegian tactician wants more reinforcements, but one in particular could arrive in order to fill a potentially damaging void in midfield.

As noted by The Sun, speculation is rife over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, while the Metro note that there are also doubts over Nemanja Matic amid links with Inter.

Having already seen Ander Herrera leave after his contract expired, the last thing that Solskjaer needs is to see his midfield weakened further, and so he may well be prioritising keeping the two stars in question, and look to strengthen rather than having to replace them.

Time will tell if that’s the case, but according to Goal.com, Man Utd have an €80m bid ready for Milinkovic-Savic, although it’s still problematic as it’s noted that Lazio could hold out for €100m.

It’s specifically mentioned in that report that there are fears over Pogba and Matic, and that would explain why United are said to be preparing a bid for the Serbian international.

While the 24-year-old has all the attributes needed to flourish in the Premier League, namely his physicality, agility, defensive qualities as well as his creativity and eye for goal, he is coming off the back of an underwhelming campaign and so that €100m price-tag seems questionable.

Milinkovic-Savic managed just seven goals and three assists in 41 appearances last season, and so if Man Utd are going to splash out that kind of money, they will surely want to reserve it for a player who has consistently shown an ability to produce at the highest level.