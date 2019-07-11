Pochettino ready to green light Tottenham star’s exit, £25m switch to Spanish giants touted

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly willing to allow Kieran Trippier to leave Tottenham this summer as Atletico Madrid are being linked with a swoop.

The 28-year-old has gradually established himself as a pivotal figure for Spurs since his move from Burnley in 2015, as he stepped up following Kyle Walker’s exit to become a regular starter.

SEE MORE: Arsenal open talks over beating Tottenham to £18million transfer

He’s made 114 appearances for Tottenham in four seasons with the club, but it remains to be seen if he’ll add to that tally moving forward.

As reported by The Sun, it’s claimed that the north London giants are open to offers for Trippier, with a £25m move to Atletico Madrid being specifically touted.

While his energy and tenacity would make him a quality signing for most clubs to shore up their right flank, question marks have been raised in more recent times over his distribution for club and country.

Nevertheless, he is capable of a great delivery from the right side, and so his defensive and attacking qualities have seemingly attracted the attention of Atleti, who are also said to be considering a move for Thomas Meunier in their two-man transfer shortlist.

Time will tell if they settle on Trippier, but ultimately it would arguably be a shrewd move from Pochettino to cash in and bring in a possible £25m to go towards bringing in further reinforcements of his own this summer.

It’s questionable if he would have to sign a replacement for Trippier, with the likes of Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth all filling it at different times last season.

Having splashed out €60m on Tanguy Ndombele this summer, as per BBC Sport, it promises to be an exciting few weeks for Tottenham fans to see who else arrives to help ensure that they build on last season and continue to compete for major trophies moving forward.