Real Madrid ready to axe seven players to fund €200m package for Man United star, with Liverpool & Arsenal transfer targets available

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to axe as many as seven players from their squad to help fund a transfer move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

And if some other recent transfer gossip is anything to go by, this could be good news for Liverpool and Arsenal’s summer transfer plans.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid are looking for around €200million from player sales to spend on Pogba’s transfer fee and wages.

The players up for sale, according to the report, are Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio, Keylor Navas, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz.

Liverpool will no doubt be pleased as they’re also being linked with Asensio by Don Balon, who claim the clubs have already held initial talks.

The Spain international had also previously been linked with Tottenham as well as Liverpool by the Daily Express, so there could be hope for them as well.

Vazquez, meanwhile, has been linked as a target for Arsenal by Don Balon, and could be a fine addition to Unai Emery’s squad in a problem position.

Still, if these two manage to strengthen whilst also weakening rivals Man Utd by helping Madrid afford the Pogba transfer, it could end up being an absolutely miserable summer for the Red Devils.