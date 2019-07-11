Real Madrid pull out of race for €150M ace as Barcelona given clear path to seal stunning transfer

Real Madrid are said to have pulled out the race to sign PSG and Brazil winger Neymar this summer, giving Barcelona a clear path in their attempts to sign the player.

Neymar is keen to leave PSG this summer according to Barcelona president Bartomeu via Marcelo Bechler, and it seems like the Blaugrana have been given a clear path in their attempts to sign the forward.

Josep Maria Bartomeu: "Sabemos que Neymar quer sair do PSG, mas também sabemos que o PSG não quer que Neymar saia. Então não há conversa". — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) July 5, 2019

According to AS, Real have ruled out making a move for Neymar, who PSG want €150M for, in the coming weeks, news which comes just hours after Sky Sports stated that club president Florentino Perez is keen on bringing the player back to Spain.

This news will be music to Barcelona’s ears, as Sky Sports’ report also notes that the Catalan giants are also keen on bringing their former player back to the club this summer.

Given this news from AS, it seems like Barca now have no other clubs to challenge them in the race for Neymar, as they look to strike a deal to bring the player back for his second stint at the Nou Camp.

Neymar was absolutely sensational for Barca during his first spell with the club, thus it’s easy to see why they’re keen to bring him back just two years after letting him leave.

The Brazilian international is one of the best attackers on the planet, something Barca could definitely do with given their limited options up front.

Will Ernesto Valverde’s side end up being successful in their pursuit of Neymar? Looks like we’re going to find out in the coming weeks and months…