Video: Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster scores quickfire double to send message to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has scored two goals in the space of a few minutes in tonight’s pre-season friendly against Tranmere.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely promising talent after impressing at youth level, and it now looks like he’s showing Jurgen Klopp what he can do in the first-team.

Watch above as Brewster shows his poachers’ instincts for the first goal against Tranmere, while he similarly pounces from close range for his second.

With Daniel Sturridge leaving at the end of his contract this summer, LFC could definitely benefit from Brewster producing as a backup striker next season.