£50m star on the verge of completing Manchester United transfer

Manchester United have been handed some exciting transfer news as it’s being reported that Newcastle are on the verge of letting Sean Longstaff leave for Old Trafford.

According to the Guardian, it looks like a big change at St James’ Park is ticking along, with Steve Bruce to be appointed manager after Rafael Benitez’s departure.

And the report also slips in that Longstaff is on the verge of being sold to United, following lengthy media speculation that the Red Devils were after the 21-year-old.

An exciting young talent, Longstaff makes sense as a priority addition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the United boss also moving for young British talent in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James so far this summer.

Longstaff fits the bill in that regard and could be ideal for MUFC to replace Ander Herrera after his move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The young Englishman has previously been linked with Man Utd for around £50million by Sky Sports, and it seems that move is now edging closer.