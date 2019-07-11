Small transfer boost for Manchester United as Man City pull out of race to sign £36M target

Man United have been handed a small boost in their pursuit of Brazilian winger Everton, after it was reported that Man City have pulled out of the race to sign the player.

Everton was one of the stars of Brazil’s Copa America side this summer, with the Gremio ace’s goals and performances helping the Selecao claim their ninth Copa America title.

And it seems like the player’s displays this summer have caught the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs, with one of these being Man United.

According to Globo Esporte, all of Man United, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are all in the hunt for the Brazilian, who Gremio want around €40M (£36M) for.

The report also states that Man City were also interested in Everton, however Pep Guardiola’s side have now exited the race for the forward, news that will be music to United, and the other clubs’, ears.

This news will be good for United, as it means that they have one less club to compete with in the race to secure Everton’s signature.

Although, the Red Devils still have to compete against four of the best teams that European football has to offer, thus Man City pulling out of the race for the player will only come as a small positive for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United could do with a dangerous winger like Everton in their side to replace the likes of Alexis Sanchez, especially when you consider the fact that it looks as if Marcus Rashford is going to be taking up a striking role this year.