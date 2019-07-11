Spurs agree £150,000-a-week deal with £62M target as Pochettino’s side close in on exciting transfer

Spurs are said to have agreed a £150,000-a-week deal with Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, as the north London side look to close in on a deal for the player.

Having already brought in Tanguy N’Dombele from Lyon this summer, one would think that Spurs wouldn’t need any more reinforcements in midfield, especially given the options manager Mauricio Pochettino has to choose from already.

However, it seems like this view isn’t shared by the club at all, as recent reports suggest that they’re closing in on a deal for Betis ace Lo Celso.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the north London side have already agreed a deal with the player himself, which is worth around £150,000-a-week.

As also noted in the report, Betis are after around €70M (£62M) if they are to sell Lo Celso this summer, as it looks like Spurs are finally closing in on a move for the Argentine.

Lo Celso would be a brilliant acquisition for Spurs to make, especially if his performances last season for Betis are anything to go off.

The midfielder bagged 16 goals and six assists in all competitions last year, as he helped Betis manage a largely impressive season by all accounts.

Lo Celso brilliant passing range and ability to play under pressure would make him a great signing for Spurs to make, especially given their style of play under Pochettino.

Following this report, it looks as if Tottenham are edging ever closer to sealing a deal for the 23-year-old this summer…