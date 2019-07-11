Tottenham set sights on proven winner as Brazilian star linked with move

Tottenham have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Dani Alves as they eye a swoop for the free agent this summer.

The 36-year-old saw his deal with Paris Saint-Germain come to an end this summer, but as seen in his displays for Brazil at the Copa America, he has proven he still has plenty left to give.

That in turn could make him a sensible addition for many clubs around Europe, bringing his experience, quality and all-round influence to a squad to help them continue to compete for major honours.

He certainly has the pedigree for it having won over 40 trophies during his professional career during spells with Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG, and now HITC report that the Brazilian stalwart has been linked with a move to north London to join Tottenham.

They quote journalist Duncan Castles from his transfer window podcast, as he has suggested that contact has already been made between the two parties to discuss a possible deal.

“I understand that there’s been contact with Tottenham Hotspur about the possibility of Dani moving there in what would seem quite a strange addition for Tottenham, given that this is a club that’s focused on younger players, players whose value will increase, players they can get on reasonably cheap salaries.”

HITC make a crucial point in that there are currently doubts over the futures of Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier, and so if that pair were to move on this summer, then Mauricio Pochettino would need to bring in an alternative option at right-back.

If he is eager to focus his attention elsewhere in the squad to spend big money, as seen with the €60m signing of Tanguy Ndombele, as per BBC Sport, drafting in Alves on a free transfer for a year or so would arguably be a really smart move from the Argentine tactician to provide a short-term solution.

Nevertheless, that is quite a few pieces needing to fall into place for that to happen, and so it remains to be seen if Alves finds himself finally experiencing Premier League football next season.