Video: Divock Origi celebrates new Liverpool contract with fine goal vs Tranmere in pre-season friendly

Divock Origi scored a fine goal against Tranmere for Liverpool this evening, as the Belgian celebrated signing a new deal with the club in style.

Having penned a new long-term contract with the Reds yesterday as per the club’s official website, Origi celebrated this in the best way possible against Tranmere today.

After being played in 1-on-1, Origi brought the ball down well before rounding the Tranmere ‘keeper and slotting the ball home.

It was a well composed goal from Origi, who will be looking to add to his tally this evening before full-time.