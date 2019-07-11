Video: James shows off lightning pace during Manchester United training session in Australia

Manchester United winger Daniel James went from one side of the pitch to the other in a flash during a training drill in Perth on Wednesday.

According to BBC Sport, the 21-year-old completed a £15 million switch from Swansea to Old Trafford in June, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Big things are expected of the Welshman next season, who lit up the Championship for the Swans last term with his superb dribbling ability and speed.

James has already been showing off his lightning pace during Manchester United’s training sessions in Perth, ahead of a pre-season tour of Australia.

The young attacker was caught on video sprinting across the pitch within a few seconds as the Red Devils coaching staff watched on in awe, which is sure to whet the appetite of supporters.

Check out James in full flow below, via United’s official Twitter account.