Liverpool winger Sadio Mane set up Everton’s Idrissa Gueye to score Senegal’s winner against Benin in a quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The Lions secured a 1-0 win to progress into this year’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, with Gueye grabbing the all-important winning goal after 69 minutes.

The Toffees ace and Mane combined brilliantly to slice through the Benin defence, which had been otherwise resolute throughout the tense contest in Egypt.

Gueye picked the ball up in the middle of the park and found Mane with a pinpoint pass before the Liverpool star beat one man and played a neat return ball to his teammate, who had continued his run.

After surging into the box with a fantastic first touch, Gueye finished brilliantly to fire Senegal into the last four, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the stands and on the pitch.

Check out the Merseyside duo linking up below, via Twitter.

Sadio Mane ?? Idrissa Gueye A goal made in Merseyside gives Senegal the lead in Cairo ??#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/gBlEowzjOK — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 10, 2019