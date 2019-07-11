Menu

Video: Nathaniel Clyne scores Liverpool’s first goal of pre-season with fine right-footed strike vs Tranmere

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Nathaniel Clyne scored Liverpool’s first goal of pre-season this evening, as the former Southampton man bagged a fine effort vs Tranmere.

With the game just eight minutes old, Clyne gave the Reds the lead in fine fashion, after he was handed the ball on the right before firing home into the top corner with his right foot.

It was a brilliant finish from Clyne, one that Klopp will surely take note of as he looks to filter out his first team squad ahead of the new season.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories nathaniel clyne