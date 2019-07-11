Video: Nathaniel Clyne scores Liverpool’s first goal of pre-season with fine right-footed strike vs Tranmere

Nathaniel Clyne scored Liverpool’s first goal of pre-season this evening, as the former Southampton man bagged a fine effort vs Tranmere.

With the game just eight minutes old, Clyne gave the Reds the lead in fine fashion, after he was handed the ball on the right before firing home into the top corner with his right foot.

friendly match: ( Liverpool 1 × 0 Tranmere ) – Liverpool first goal scored by Clyne .. #LFCPreSeason #LFC pic.twitter.com/FmxaBnJPIC — LFC MEDIA (@LFCMEDIA1) July 11, 2019

It was a brilliant finish from Clyne, one that Klopp will surely take note of as he looks to filter out his first team squad ahead of the new season.